Essex woman in Harlow gobsmacked by donations after allotment was vandalised

By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 8:49

Carly Burd was heartbroken this week when she discovered her allotment had been vandalised.

She discovered soil covered in salt soon after 300 onions had been planted by local disadvantaged children and realised the allotment had been vandalised.

After the incident, she posted a video where she tearfully told about the destruction of the Essex allotment. She has an online donations page which was set up in September last year to try and raise £4,000 to help with equipment she needed to carry on with the allotment.

After the video, her page, which had already raised £2,500 rose to £190,000 in 24 hours. Ms Burd said she was “so grateful and literally lost for words.”

The mother of three has helped more than 1,600 people since September by supplying food parcels through donations and food grown on the allotment and in her garden.

She went on to say: “Thank you so much, everyone. We’ve worked so hard, and it was such a kick to have (the damage) done and then for everyone to turn it round and do so much is absolutely unbelievable.”

Twitter users who commented about the vandalism included football pundit Gary Lineker who tweeted “Why would you ever do something like that?” He also made a generous donation. Another donation came from Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett who donated £2,000 and said he would “love to help further.”

Carly Burd continued “We’re lost at the moment, we’re just normal people from Harlow so to be in this position we are a bit dumbfounded, so to have that extra help means so much to us. I am lost for words; I’ve never been so gobsmacked.”

