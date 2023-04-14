English Premier League bans advertising by gambling firms on front of match-day football shirts Close
Trending:

Forest fire declared in the Casella region near Murta de Alzira in Valencia

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 18:50

Image of the fire in casella, Valencia. Credit: Twitter Avamet/Julio Garcia Pons from Sumacàrcer

Firefighters are battling a forest fire that broke out in the Casella region near Murta de Alzira in Valencia.

 

A forest fire was declared this afternoon, Friday, April 14, in the Alzira and the Ribera region, specifically, the Casella valley in Valencia. According to some witnesses who are in the valley of La Murta, the flames are getting dangerously close to this valuable area.

The Emergency Coordination Centre has already established Level 1 of the Special Plan to deal with forest fires due to the close proximity of homes. Strong winds in the area are fanning the flames which are currently said to be burning in the Solana area.

They are in danger though of spreading to the Ombría area, in the Murta valley, something that the air and ground resources present in the area are trying to avoid. At the moment, the eviction of homes in the Ombría area is reportedly being studied by the authorities, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

The main fear that currently exists in the capital of the Ribera Alta is that the fire could jump from the Casella to the Murta and affect an area of ​​great value in a region that is visited by thousands of people every year.

It has been suggested locally that the fire was started deliberately next to the road that crosses the valley of La Casella, according to levante-emv.com.

Avamet reported that conditions in the area are not helpful to the firefighters with 28 per cent relative humidity and a westerly wind blowing with gusts over 40 km/h.

Seven aerial means have been deployed to the location of the fire, along with four specialist forest fire units from the Generalitat, two fire appliances, and two fire departments, one from the Valencia Consortium and another fire prevention unit.

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading