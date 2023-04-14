Forest fire declared in the Casella region near Murta de Alzira in Valencia

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 18:50

Image of the fire in casella, Valencia. Credit: Twitter Avamet/Julio Garcia Pons from Sumacàrcer

Firefighters are battling a forest fire that broke out in the Casella region near Murta de Alzira in Valencia.

A forest fire was declared this afternoon, Friday, April 14, in the Alzira and the Ribera region, specifically, the Casella valley in Valencia. According to some witnesses who are in the valley of La Murta, the flames are getting dangerously close to this valuable area.

🔥 El Centre de Coordinació d'Emergències de la @generalitat rep avís per incendi forestal en Alzira, en la zona de la Casella. Mitjans mobilitzats a l'#IFAlzira:

➡️3 aeris

➡️1 unitat de @GVAbforestals

➡️1 autobomba

➡️1 dotació de @BombersValencia

➡️1 unitat de prevenció… pic.twitter.com/f9KFBmGiix — Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) April 14, 2023

The Emergency Coordination Centre has already established Level 1 of the Special Plan to deal with forest fires due to the close proximity of homes. Strong winds in the area are fanning the flames which are currently said to be burning in the Solana area.

They are in danger though of spreading to the Ombría area, in the Murta valley, something that the air and ground resources present in the area are trying to avoid. At the moment, the eviction of homes in the Ombría area is reportedly being studied by the authorities, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

The main fear that currently exists in the capital of the Ribera Alta is that the fire could jump from the Casella to the Murta and affect an area of ​​great value in a region that is visited by thousands of people every year.

It has been suggested locally that the fire was started deliberately next to the road that crosses the valley of La Casella, according to levante-emv.com.

Avamet reported that conditions in the area are not helpful to the firefighters with 28 per cent relative humidity and a westerly wind blowing with gusts over 40 km/h.

#IFAlzira: Les condicions actuals són roïnes: 27 °C

28 % d'humitat relativa

Vent de ponent amb ratxes superiors als 40 km/h A més de la falta de pluja dels últims mesos. Foto del nostre company Julio Garcia Pons des de Sumacàrcer. pic.twitter.com/Huqt3uGSzI — AVAMET (@avamet) April 14, 2023

Seven aerial means have been deployed to the location of the fire, along with four specialist forest fire units from the Generalitat, two fire appliances, and two fire departments, one from the Valencia Consortium and another fire prevention unit.