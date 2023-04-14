Former Russian President Medvedev warns Poland could ‘disappear together with the stupid prime minister’

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 21:01

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Anton Veselov / Shutterstock.com

Poland would ‘disappear together with the stupid prime minister’ in the event of a conflict between NATO and Russia warned former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

In the event of a war between NATO and Russia, Poland would be wiped off the face of the earth according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev. He posted this warning on his Twitter account @MedvedevRussiaE today, Friday, April 14.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation wrote: “Some dumbhead called Mateusz Morawiecki said that Ukraine had the right to hit Russia and that he had no worries about NATO’s war against Russia because the latter would soon lose it”.

He continued: “I don’t know who’s going to win or lose such a war, but considering Poland’s role as a NATO outpost in Europe, this country is sure to disappear together with its stupid prime minister”.

Speaking with NBC News earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Ukraine has the right to strike on Russian territory. Such actions do not violate any agreements with its supporting countries he insisted.

He also noted that he is not too concerned that such attacks could lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia, because: “Russia will lose such a war very quickly, and the Kremlin knows it”.

Morawiecki also expressed the opinion that: “the Ukrainian war could last for several more years”. The Prime Minister noted that although the Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting fierce battles, the strength of the RF Armed Forces should not be underestimated. “That’s why we have to prepare for a longer war”, he said.

On April 8, Tomasz Grzegorz Grosse, a columnist for the Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, mentioned in an article that ‘Polish experts’ advised restoring the structure of the Commonwealth, by joining Ukraine to modern Poland.

Such a ‘big and strong Polish state’ could resist the ‘onslaught’ from the Russian Federation and ensure the stability and security of the entire region, the journalist expressed.

“I mean in-depth cooperation between the countries of our region, primarily Poland and Ukraine. Then the question of Kyiv’s accession to the EU and NATO would have been resolved by itself”, Grosse stated in his column.

The Ukrainian edition of Strana wrote on April 5 that the office of the President of Ukraine was discussing a plan for a confederation with Poland. This would ultimately result in the creation of a new Commonwealth they said.

“This idea still looks like something exotic. But nevertheless, it emerged as one of the options for answering an important, one might say, strategic question: how to guarantee Ukraine’s security if our country is refused entry to NATO”, the article read.

According to one of the interlocutors of the publication, the idea of ​​​​unification appeared as one of the ‘answer options’ in case NATO refused to allow Ukraine to join.

On March 20, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said that Poland’s participation in the conflict in Ukraine would mean the outbreak of World War III by NATO.

“The direct participation of Poland in the Ukrainian conflict, whether it is with the defeat of Kyiv or before its capitulation, will mean the unleashing of a third world war by NATO. This is a truth which cannot be misunderstood in the capitals of the member countries of the alliance”, he emphasised.

Slutsky also added that such a scenario does not attract the countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, since the Polish embassy denied these statements.

Sergei Naryshkin, the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, claimed on April 4 that the Polish leadership was waiting for a good moment to try to establish control over part of the Ukrainian territories.

“Therefore, the Polish authorities do not want and oppose a peaceful settlement of the conflict”, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service emphasised, as reported by gazeta.ru.