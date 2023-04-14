Germany approves re-export of five MiG-29 jet fighters by Poland to Ukraine

By Chris King • 14 April 2023 • 0:27

Image of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets. Credit: Wikipedia - By U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shaun Kerr - U.S. Air Force photo 050615-F-2835K-096, Public Domain.

The re-export of five MiG-29 jet fighters by Poland to Ukraine was approved by the German Ministry of Defence.

As announced on the official Twitter page of the German Ministry of Defence this Thursday, April 13, Berlin granted permission for Poland to transfer five MiG-29 jet fighters to Ukraine. These aircraft were originally received by Warsaw from the stocks of the GDR they explained.

“I am pleased to inform you that we can promise our Polish partners the delivery of five MiG-29s from former NVA (National People’s Army) stocks to Ukraine”, read the statement from the Germans.

MiG-29 für die #Ukraine:

Die Bundesregierung hat dem heute eingegangenen Reexportantrag #Polens

für die Lieferung von #MiG29 an die Ukraine zugestimmt.#StandwithUkraine pic.twitter.com/EMVZ4fRktO — Verteidigungsministerium (@BMVg_Bundeswehr) April 13, 2023

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said: “I welcome the fact that we in the federal government have reached this decision together. This shows you can rely on Germany!”.

Earlier, Der Spiegel stated that the German government allowed Poland to transfer to Ukraine Soviet-made aircraft received by Warsaw from the stocks of the former GDR. Before that, it was reported that Warsaw had officially asked the FRG to approve the supply of these fighters to Kyiv.

Ukraine has already received four MiG-29s from Poland. Polish President Andrzej Duda later said that Warsaw was transferring four more MiG-29s to Kyiv. In addition, six more of these aircraft that were undergoing maintenance would be transferred to Ukraine in the near future once they were ready.