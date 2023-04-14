IMMORAL: Convicted rapist gets £7.2M PLUS INTEREST sparking fury amongst victims

By John Ensor • 14 April 2023 • 12:54

After 15 years of legal wrangling, a convicted rapist has been allowed his lottery-win money, from a ticket he bought on a day release from prison.

The man, Iorworth Hoare, 70, originally from Seacroft, Leeds, was given a life sentence in 1989 for the attempted rape of Mrs Woodsman. From 1973, Hoare had six previous convictions for rape and other sex offences, writes The Daily Mail, Friday, April 4.

Then in August 2004, the convicted rapist bought the winning Lotto Extra ticket on a weekend leave from Leyhill open prison in Gloucestershire,

Owing to his release from prison under licence, Hoare was not allowed full access to the £7.2 million but is believed to have received a monthly allowance of £8,666 following his release in 2005.

Access to the lottery money was controlled by his lawyer, his accountant and a Home Office official. But with an appeal to gain control which began in 2008, Hoare has now been allowed to get the full amount, with interest.

Upon hearing of his huge lottery win, one of his victims, Mrs Woodman sued Hoare for damages, but he resisted the claim, due to the fact at the time there was a six-year time limit for victims of sex attacks to make any claims.

In 2008, Mrs Woodman took legal proceedings and won a ground-breaking ruling from the Law Lords, that courts would have the discretion to extend the time limit, in cases of serious assault.

Mrs Woodman received £50,000 in damages from her attacker, who also had to pay legal costs of nearly £800,000.

Mrs Woodman, who died last year aged 92, donated her compensation money to charity, was awarded an MBE in 2012.

After hearing the latest decision that Hoare can now have access to his fortune, Shelley Wolfson, 67, Mrs Woodman’s daughter, said that Hoare should follow her late mother’s example and donate his money to charity.