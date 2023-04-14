Let me entertain you: Robbie Williams to rock Fuengirola in June

By Betty Henderson • 14 April 2023 • 10:00

Robbie Williams' star-studded career spans more than three decades. Photo credit: Robbie Williams (via Facebook)

ANTICIPATION is building as iconic British singer, Robbie Williams, prepares to hit the stage for a one-night-only performance at Fuengirola’s Mare Nostrum Auditorium on Thursday, June 15 .

This English pop rock legend has been making waves in the music industry for over 30 years, and his explosive solo performances have earned him fans across the globe.

His Fuengirola concert was announced back in December and will be his only date on Spanish soil in June.

Williams is a symbol of success, both as a member of the iconic band Take That and as a solo artist with hits like ‘Angels’, ‘Feels’, and ‘Let me entertain you’. His triumphs and enthusiastic fanbase have made him a legend, and his popularity continues to soar.

In fact, Williams recently made history by surpassing the immortal Elvis, claiming the number one spot on the UK charts for the 14th time with his album XXV. Industry experts predict that he may even surpass the legendary Beatles!

Doors for his Fuengirola performance open at 7:30pm, and the show starts at 10:30pm. Tickets start at €89 and can be purchased online.

With his impressive career spanning over three decades, his chart-topping hits, and his legendary status in the music industry, he is a true icon and a must-see performer. Get ready for an unforgettable night with the ‘Rock DJ’ himself!