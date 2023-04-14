By Anna Ellis • 14 April 2023 • 18:17

“Main objective is to have a section of National Archeological Museum in Elche”. Image: Jose Aldeguer / Shutterstock.com.

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has confirmed that: “Our main objective is to have a section of the National Archaeological Museum in Elche”.

Puig has called for the return of the ‘Dama de Elche’ (Lady of Elche Iberian bust) to the city of Elche and has focused on the need for part of the National Archaeological Museum to move to Elche where not only the Iberian bust is located, but there is a permanent exhibition of everything that has to do with this time of what was a certain era in Spain.”

Puig confirmed: “The national museums do not have to be in Madrid, everything does not have to be centralised, why not locate a section or part of the National Museum in Elche?”

Elche’s Mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, affirmed his intention to turn Elche into the capital of Iberian art with the Dama as the maximum exponent of this exhibition.

Gonzalez also recalled that this project aims to exhibit it in the context of Iberian art, surrounded by 50 pieces of great value, currently housed in the Alcudia Museum.