Marbella’s BOHO Project: Where music meets art in glittering day festival

By Betty Henderson • 14 April 2023 • 18:00

The festival is a glamorous blend of art and music. Photo credit: The BOHO Project

Marbella is set to host its first music and arts festival, The BOHO Project, on Saturday, April 29, at the stunning location of Finca la Concepción, near Marbella’s Golden Mile.

The BOHO Project day festival is a unique blend of music and arts, making it an exciting event that’s not to be missed.

The festival has a star-studded lineup, including award-winning Japanese violinist Lamaya and acclaimed percussionist Gustavo Gottardi. The dynamic array of DJ talent is set to rock the stage, including Lovely Laura and Ben Santiago, who have entertained crowds at renowned venues around the world.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their best BOHO chic, and the festival provides hair and makeup artists to help get them in the mood. Pop-up stalls offer stylish clothing and accessories from exclusive labels to enhance the BOHO experience.

In addition to the impressive music and arts lineup, The BOHO Project is also a celebration of the bohemian lifestyle, with its laid-back atmosphere and stylish aesthetics.

Guests will be transported into a world of vibrant colours, eclectic sounds, and sensory experiences, as they mingle with other like-minded individuals in a stunning setting.

The festival promises to be a feast for the senses, with a tantalising selection of food and drinks available throughout the day and into the night. From refreshing cocktails to sumptuous street-food, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

There are three tiers of passes available for the event, including access to the Garden Bar for drinks and food, a VIP Bottle Service Experience, and a VIP Hospitality Experience.

With tickets in high demand, festival-goers are encouraged to purchase tickets from the festival’s website. For all enquiries, organisers can be contacted through their website, WhatsApp: 626303434 or Instagram.