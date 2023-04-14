By John Ensor • 14 April 2023 • 13:25

MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE hits 7.0 on Richter scale in Indonesia

Reports are coming in that a Massive earthquake has struck the Indonesian island of Java today.

On Friday, April 17, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) confirmed that a powerful earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 7.0, off the coast of Indonesia, as reported by The Daily Mail.

EMSC reported that the quake struck at 4:55 pm local time (0955 GMT) and was recorded at a depth of 368 miles. Indonesia’s geological agency have ruled out the possibility of a tsunami.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesperson for Indonesia’s Disaster Agency said, the effects of the earthquake were strongly felt in Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar, and Semarang,

Muhari added that as yet, no damage has been reported ‘because the quake is very deep.

‘I don’t think there will [be] damages but we are still monitoring.’

Indonesia lies within the infamous ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’ which is a highly active seismic zone, where tectonic plates within the Earth’s crust collide, making the area susceptible to a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.