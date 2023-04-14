By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 8:13

Rihanna hints at baby gender on Los Angeles shopping trip. Credit: Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com

The Daily Mail has reported exclusively that Rihanna has been seen out shopping in Los Angeles and that her choice of babywear reveals she could be about to have a baby girl.

She was pictured holding pink baby clothes while dressed in a black maxi dress and a coat.

Rihanna, 35, is already a mum to a son, 11 months, with partner A$AP Rocky. She began dating Rocky in 2020 and their baby son was born in May.

During her previous pregnancy, Rihanna revealed she loved to eat tangerines with salt which is a tradition in her native Barbados.

She told the world about her second pregnancy when she revealed her baby bump whilst she was taking part in the Superbowl Halftime Show.

The singer was active on Instagram over the Easter holidays when she posted several photos of her son with Easter bunnies and chocolate treats. However, the couple hasn’t revealed their Son’s name yet, saying they prefer to keep it private.

She was also recently featured with her son and A$AP Rocky in a Vogue photoshoot when she talked about motherhood saying “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.”

She went on to say “You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far.”

___________________________________________________________