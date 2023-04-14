By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 10:51

Romanian National living in Spain Jailed in UK. Credit: Jarek Kilian/Shutterstock.com

A Romanian national living in Spain has been jailed for smuggling migrants into the UK in a lorry carrying spinach.

Marinel Danut Palage 31, a key member of an organised crime group would meet the migrants in Northern France before putting them in the back of his refrigerated lorry and taking them from Caen to Portsmouth in Hampshire.

Once over the border, Palage would drive to Runcton, near Chichester in West Sussex where other drivers would pick them up and take them to locations in the Midlands and the north of England.

The case which was heard at Bournemouth Crown Court heard that the driver had completed at least three trips and had brought between ten and twelve people into the UK.

When his lorry was searched around £34,500 was found in cash as well as other bundles of Euros and sterling amounting to around £7,000. The money was hidden in the dashboard behind a tachograph panel.

Palage and four other drivers were arrested in March 2019 following a four-year investigation by the National Crime Agency.

At the sentencing Judge, William Mousley KC told Palage:

“You performed the essential function of driving the immigrants across the border in your lorry. You had a clear organisational role in managing aspects of the enterprise.”

He also added that Palage had received large sums of money and that he showed no remorse and had in fact gone on to carry out similar offences in Germany.

One other driver was also jailed, but two members of the gang have absconded following their arrests.