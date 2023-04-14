‘Shining’ star Jack Nicholson spotted for the first time in a year and a half

By John Ensor • 14 April 2023 • 10:08

Credit: YouTube

Following concerns about his well-being, one of Hollywood’s most famous stars, and former part animal, Jack Nicholson was spotted outside his home on Thursday, April 13, for the first time in 18 months.

Nicholson, 85, appeared unkempt wearing a t-shirt and baggy sweatpants as he looked out on the balcony of his $10m Beverly Hills home, according to The Daily Mail.

Friends of the three-time Oscar winner have been worried he would die alone, in a similar way to reclusive film legend Marlon Brando, who was once Nicholson’s next-door neighbour.

The last time Jack was seen was when he attended a basketball game, watching his favourites the LA Lakers in October 2021. His lookalike son, Ray, 31, was with him and remains one of the few people that Nicholson keeps in touch with.

Yesterday, despite looking dishevelled and slovenly, he seemed to be enjoying the fresh air and views which overlook the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

In January, in an interview for Radar Online, an anonymous friend commented, ‘He’s made it clear his home is his castle.’

‘But people just wish he’d come out of the house and pop up to tell them how, or at least reassure folks he’s OK. Jack’s in touch with certain relatives, especially Ray, his protégé, who he’s so proud of, but his socializing days are long gone.’

The unnamed source also added that while Nicholson was physically healthy, ‘his mind is gone.’

For years the rumour mill has been rife with stories that he had retired from acting and is suffering with dementia leaving him unable to remember his lines.

Bill O’Reilly, former Fox News host said that reports that Nicholson’s mental health was in bad shape were ‘bull.’

O’Reilly concluded, ‘I have been friends with him for decades. He is 85, okay? But he is more intellectually nimble than the president of the United States.’

Jack Nicholson’s last film was ‘How Do You Know’, also featuring Owen Wilson and Reese Witherspoon, in 2010.