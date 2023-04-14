Show-stopping costume sale: Grab a bargain at Coin-based T.A.P.A.S’ event

By Betty Henderson • 14 April 2023 • 14:00

T.A.P.A.S’ talented choir rehearses every Tuesday. Photo credit: The Andalucia Performing Arts Society (T.A.P.A.S)

CALLING all performers, fashionistas and bargain hunters! T.A.P.A.S, the Andalucía Performing Arts Society are hosting a unique charity costume sale on Saturday, April 22.

The group are set to hold a costume sale, offering buyers access to their unusual costume collection, purchased for their performances over the years.

From tuxedos to cowgirl costumes, ringmaster outfits to Harem dancer get-ups, and everything in between, T.A.P.A.S is offering a vast range of unique pieces at the sale.

Proceeds raised will also go to a great cause, T.A.P.A.S’ charity partner, Adiestramiento Canino Coin, supporting disabled people and older people.

The event will take place at Mike and Trish’s house near Venta Miralmonte. Guests can call 685386923 or contact info.tapassociety@gmail.com for the exact location.

T.A.P.A.S. members will have access to the sale from 3 pm to 6 pm, and the public is welcome to join in from 4pm to 6pm. Due to limited parking spaces, car sharing is advised.

T.A.P.A.S was formed in 2004 and has since grown into a vibrant community of performers and artists from around the world. The group is dedicated to promoting the performing arts in Andalucía and has put on numerous productions over the years, including plays, musicals, and concerts.

The T.A.P.A.S Costume Sale promises to be a one-of-a-kind event for performers, fashion lovers, and bargain hunters alike. With a wide range of costumes available, guests can expect to find something truly unique, from vintage pieces to more modern designs.