By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 7:32

Sperm donor may have fathered more than 500 children around Europe. Credit :Parilov/Shutterstock.com

A Dutch man is being to court by one of his sperm recipients after she learnt he may well have fathered over 500 children.

Eva received sperm from donor, Jonathan Meijer and had a child in 2018. She says she had no idea that Meijer was donating so much sperm and that if she’d known how many children, he has fathered she would not have used him as a donor.

A Warning about Mr Meijer first surfaced in 2017 when the Dutch Gynaecologist’s Association (NVOG) confirmed that he had donated sperm in at least 10 clinics in the Netherlands and had fathered around 102 children.

Mr Meijer was then placed on a blacklist, but he continued to donate in countries like Ukraine and Denmark. He also offered his services privately via websites using various user names.

Eva, together with the Donorkind Foundation says Meijer needs to be stopped. A court case against him is due to be heard in the coming weeks.

Eva said “If I think about the consequences this could have for my child, I am sick to my stomach. Many mothers have told him he needs to stop but nothing helps. So going to court is the only option I have to protect my child.”

Ties van der Meer, the Donorkind Director added: “We are taking action against this man because national government is doing nothing. He has a global reach via the internet, and he does business with large, international sperm banks.”

“Donor children find it hard to cope if they know their biological father has created dozens of children and that they have so many half brothers and sisters, they are also worried about the possibility of incest and inbreeding.”

___________________________________________________________