The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) prices Look Bullish, could Collateral Network (COLT) offer larger gains?

April is the season for metaverse projects, as the Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA) look bullish. While it’s early to determine how far these cryptos will rise, experts have focused on Collateral Network (COLT), a new Web3 crowd-lending contender for predicted 3500% gains.

Collateral Network (COLT)

Collateral Network (COLT) is a groundbreaking project that leverages the power of Web3 technology and fractionalized NFTs to enable peer-to-peer crowd-lending. With its innovative approach, Collateral Network (COLT) is poised to disrupt the traditional lending model, which is often slow, cumbersome, and requires extensive paperwork.

One of the key features of Collateral Network (COLT) is its use of collateralised assets to secure loans. Borrowers can use valuable assets like luxury watches and fine art to obtain a loan, and the assets are held securely in a vault until the loan is repaid. The platform mints an NFT that is 100% backed by the physical asset and then fractionalizes it, so investors can lend money to borrowers by buying a fraction of the NFT, earning a fixed rate of interest.

In addition, Collateral Network (COLT) provides investors with exclusive access to online auctions for distressed assets. This presents a unique opportunity for investors to buy assets below market value when a borrower defaults on a loan. The platform’s native token, COLT, offers holders a range of benefits, including reduced borrowing costs, access to auctions, governance rights and staking rewards.

While the Collateral Network (COLT) is still in its presale stage, experts believe that COLT has the potential to increase by 3500%. Having already jumped by 40% from its initial price of $0.01 to $0.014, COLT is certainly seeing a massive surge in investor demand.

The Sandbox (SAND)

Investors eyeing the metaverse can’t ignore The Sandbox (SAND), a leading virtual real estate platform. The Sandbox (SAND) has demonstrated promising growth, with over 115,850 LANDs minted and personalised by 23,500 LAND owners.

However, the Sandbox (SAND) has had a mixed performance lately. Last week, The Sandbox (SAND)’s volume and whale transaction count declined, suggesting less interest from big players.

Investors’ interest in trading The Sandbox (SAND) has also dwindled as its token supply on and outside exchanges flattened. The Sandbox (SAND) exchange reserve increased in the process, indicating increased selling pressure. Still, the Sandbox (SAND) recent price increase of over 3% during this period is a promising sign.

Decentraland (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) recent price surge after Metaverse Fashion Week has investors wondering if the bears will fight back. According to on-chain data analytics firm Santiment, Decentraland (MANA) long-term investors have regained confidence in Decentraland (MANA)’s future price prospects.

The increasing value of the Mean Coin Age (90d) suggests that long-term investors are increasingly confident in the Decentraland (MANA) price increase. Furthermore, a decline in the Decentraland network value to transaction volume (NVT) ratio is another key indicator of a potential bull rally. With the NVT ratio at such a low level, Decentraland (MANA) holders can expect more upside if long-term holders remain optimistic.

However, investors should note that the bears could take over if the Decentraland (MANA) $0.57 support is lost.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido