The top 10 places for BRITISH EXPATS to retire

By John Ensor • 14 April 2023 • 17:52

Photo credit: Werner Wilmes / Wikimedia Commons

It has long been the dream of Britons approaching retirement age, to up-sticks and move somewhere warmer, like their favourite holiday destination.

Researchers at Retirement Solutions have discovered that although an expatriate lifestyle comes with its challenges, this doesn’t put them off the idea. Today, Friday, April 14, The Daily Express published their findings. So exactly where is the best place for Britons to retire abroad?

No. 1. Spain (obviously).

Spain came top of the list as the most sought-after destination for British people looking to retire abroad.

‘There’s plenty of places in Spain that are perfect for retirement, including Alicante which sits on the Costa Blanca,’ said a spokesperson for the company.

‘The city has an excellent cost of living while also providing plenty of sunshine, with temperatures sitting at around 16 degrees in winter while reaching over 40 degrees in summer.’

With its large expatriate community, the Costa Blanca is the choice for many Britons deciding to live in resort towns such as Benidorm.

Many find that day-to-day essentials, such as groceries, are much cheaper on the Costa Blanca than back in blighty right now.

There are plenty of other options too, with retired ex-pats settling in the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands.

Even with the problems associated with Brexit, Spain continues to be the place to go

Even despite the fact that currently, unless you have a visa, non-EU citizens can only stay in Spain for 90 out of every 180 days. This has led many retired Brits to spend the winter months in Spain, returning in the summer to the UK.

A surprising second on the list is Australia, but anyone interested needs to do their homework as the cost of living is generally higher than in the UK.

The most popular areas are Melbourne and Sydney, but housing there is expensive and can be difficult to find.

Third on the list is Portugal, which also has a number of celebrity fans including Sir Cliff Richard, Princess Eugenie, and Madonna.

Rounding off the top 10 are:

No. 4. Thailand

No. 5. Canada

No. 6. France

No. 7. India

No. 8. New Zealand

No. 9. Italy

No. 10. Greece