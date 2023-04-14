By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 9:23

Tottenham boy shot in the head. Credit: dagmarbendel/Pixabay.com

A 17-year-old Tottenham boy is in hospital fighting for his life today after being shot in the head.

The incident occurred at about 4.20 am on an industrial estate in Tottenham, North London. The police were called when it was reported that there was a man wounded in Norman Road, Tottenham.

The police and ambulance service attended the scene and found the 17-year-old was suffering from gunshot injuries.

Enquiries are continuing and a police spokesman said “His next of kin have been informed. A crime scene remains in place.”

The shooting comes after the death of Chima Osuji in Chingford, Essex on Easter Monday. He was found at around 9.20 pm and had been stabbed to death. Chima was the first London male teenager to have been killed in 2023.

Two teenagers were also taken to hospital after being stabbed at Stratford station on Tuesday shortly after 7pm. Again, there have been no arrests and the two boys remain in serious condition in hospital.

A boy of 16 was arrested this week on suspicion of the murder of 15-year-old Tiffany Regis who dies in a blaze at a block of flats in Beckton, East London, which is being treated as arson.

Police have asked anyone with information about the shooting incident to call them or Crimestoppers anonymously.

