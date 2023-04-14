UK Police officers found guilty over messages sent by WhatsApp

By Julia Cameron • 14 April 2023 • 12:24

UK Police officers found guilty over messages sent by WhatsApShepherdMedia/Pixabay.comp Credit:

Eight Metropolitan police officers have been found guilty of gross misconduct over shared WhatsApp messages.

The seven men and one woman sent messages in a WhatsApp group with some making fun of Katie Price’s son, Harvey.

A police panel found that the group’s users were sending sexist, homophobic, transphobic and racists message to each other. Six of the police officers have since resigned or been dismissed, but two are still serving officers.

But during the hearing, Daniel Hobbs who represented the force said all eight officers should be dismissed ad placed on the police barred list. Other sanctions will be given to the eight involved on Friday.

The messages were sent between May 2016 and June 2018. In one, an edited photograph of Harvey Price was posted with content that was of a “racist tone” and made fun of his disability. Harvey Price suffers from Prader- Willi syndrome and autism as well as being partially sighted.

Christopher Mackay, Legal Chairman of the Panel said the posts were “inappropriate and offensive to Mr Price” and it had constituted “gross misconduct.”

In February Katie Price posted the letter she received from the Metropolitan Police advising her of the hearing, on her Instagram account. She described the messages as “disgusting.”

The panel found that former PC Luke Thomas appeared to have been the most active in the group. He mocked Harvey Price’s weight and called a female junior officer “ugly.”

Last month a year-long review into the force concluded that misogyny, homophobia, and racism were rife within police ranks.