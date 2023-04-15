Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko suggests former Soviet countries seek closer cooperation

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 1:59

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit: Sasa Dzambic/Shutterstock

Former Soviet countries seek closer cooperation suggested Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, during a meeting with the heads of the supreme courts of several former Soviet nations.

On Friday, April 14, Aleksandr Lukashenko, the President of Belarus, met with the heads of the Supreme Courts of several former Soviet countries in the country’s capital city of Minsk. During their meeting, the leader suggested that in reality, the peoples of former Soviet countries are seeking closer cooperation, as reported by BelTA.

Foreign delegations arrived in Minsk this Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Belarus. Among them were representatives of Russia, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

“I am a lucky man as I have a good opportunity to meet with the best people in the field of law. I know that the leadership of the Supreme Courts have no poor professionals. I am sincerely glad that you have found time for this event. We appreciate it very much”, said Lukashenko as he greeted the attendees.

“Our countries cooperate closely in various areas, including within the international obligations under the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Union State, and the Eurasian Economic Union”, he continued.

“We actively develop our presence in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. Life itself confirms the validity of the aspiration of the people of the former Soviet countries for closer cooperation. It is particularly relevant in the current difficult time”, he suggested.

Lukashenko stressed that the post-Soviet countries are united in their desire to ensure law and order in their states and to protect the interests of citizens.

The Supreme Court of Belarus was set up according to the provision on the judicial system, which was adopted at the second session of the Central Executive Committee of the BSSR of the fourth convocation on 30 March 1923.

On April 15, the law came into force. The provision of the judicial system laid the foundation for the status of the Supreme Court as the highest judicial instance.

Following its judicial and legal reform in 2014, Belarus introduced a unified system of courts of general jurisdiction headed by one supreme judicial body, the Supreme Court.

The country’s system of courts of general jurisdiction is three-tiered. It consists of 157 courts, including the Supreme Court, regional, and Minsk city courts, regional and Minsk city economic courts, as well as 142 district and city courts.