Derek Fox rides 8-1 favourite Corach Rambler to victory in 2023 Grand National at Aintree in Liverpool

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 20:40

Image of a race at Aintree racecourse in Liverpool. Credit: Google maps - David Stoddart

The 2023 Grand National at Aintree in Liverpool was won by the 8-1 favourite, Corach Rambler, ridden by Irish jockey Derek Fox.

After a delayed start thanks to animal rights activists staging a protest at the Aintree racecourse in Liverpool, today’s Grand National was eventually won by the 8-1 favourite, Corach Rambler. The horse was ridden to victory by the Irish jockey Derek Fox.

Today’s win came six years after Fox first teamed up with Scottish trainer Lucinda Russell to ride One For Arthur past the finishing post at Aintree. Last year’s winner, Noble Yeats, had to settle for fourth on this occasion. Second place went to Vanillier while Gaillard Du Mesnil cantered home in third.

The big event was sadly marred by the intrusion of a group of protesters from ‘Animal Rising’ onto the famous track. Merseyside Police finally made a total of 23 arrests, causing the race to start 12 minutes late. Two of the activists went so far as to attach themselves to one of the jumps by applying glue and lock-on devices.

“We are continuing to work with The Jockey Club and other partners to keep people safe during the Grand National Festival”, said Merseyside Police in a statement released by the force.

They continued: “We are aware of people who planned to protest at today’s event. This has been factored into our plans. We respect the right to peaceful protest and expression of views, but criminal behaviour and disorder will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly”.

ARREST| Merseyside Police can confirm that 23 arrests have now been made n connection with disruption activities at #Aintree Racecourse. Officers are making further arrests as the police operation continues. Read more: https://t.co/kgm4Fu7Iqi pic.twitter.com/3YkJfTmYNk — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) April 15, 2023

Peta UK was quick to react and publish a statement after three horses died during this year’s Grand National races. Envoye Special died after an incident last Thursday 13, followed by Dark Raven during today’s third race. Hill Sixteen fell at the first hurdle today and had to be put down.

The death toll continues to rise each year, claiming more lives. Since 2010, 36 horses have died at the #GrandNational Festival.https://t.co/ZcAyiACyWk — PETA UK (@PETAUK) April 15, 2023