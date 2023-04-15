By Anna Ellis • 15 April 2023 • 10:57

Easter Week in Elche 2023 registered an influx of more than 350,000 people. Image: Elche City Council.

Easter Week in Elche 2023 registered an influx of more than 350,000 people which is 16.67 per cent more than last year, making it the most crowded in the last decade.

According to Local Police figures, 70,000 people accompanied Jesus Triumphant in the Palm Sunday procession, while the afternoon procession attracted 40,000.

Easter Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday brought together 25,000, 30,000 and 30,000 locals and visitors respectively.

On Maundy Thursday, the Cristo de Zalamea took 40,000 people out onto the streets, while the rest of the processions attracted 20,000.

On Good Friday, in the general procession, there were 30.000 and on Alleluia Sunday, the end of the Easter Week in Elche, 70,000.

From the point of view of hotel occupancy, and according to data from the Association of Tourist Companies of Elche (AETE), the occupancy rate was 87.6 per cent, exceeding the 80 per cent recorded last year.

The large number of processional celebrations, including Palm Sunday with its declaration of International Tourist Interest and the Procession of the Alleluias, have become the focus of attraction for a demand that identifies Elche as a reference destination at Easter.