By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 19:29

Image of forest fire in Lleida. Credit: Twitter@bomberscat

A fire that broke out in the Granja d’Escarp area on the border between Catalonia and Aragon is being tackled by firefighters.

Another fire was declared this afternoon, Saturday, April 15, this time located in Lleida province on the border between Catalonia and Aragon. Two firefighting aircraft and thirteen land resources were subsequently deployed by the Generalitat Fire Brigade.

The firefighters were alerted shortly after four in the afternoon after being informed of a fire that had broken out in an unpopulated area. Smoke from the blaze was already visible from the area between Mequinensa and the Granja d’Escarp area, in Lleida at the time it was reported.

Imatge de la columna de fum de l'incendi forestal entre Mequinensa i la Granja d'Escarp #IFFranja

(Avís rebut 16.11h) Treballem juntament amb mitjans d'Aragó, 13 dotacions #bomberscat (11 unitats terrestres i 2 aèries) pic.twitter.com/fXLAuiINAO — Bombers (@bomberscat) April 15, 2023

“About thirty land resources #bomberscat activated in the tasks of extinguishing the forest fire #IFFranja , which has started in Mequinensa and affects the municipal term of Granja d’Escarp (Segrià). The fire is advancing pushed by the strong wind blowing in the area. #bomberscat”, reported the Brigade in a tweet.

A red level was declared today by the Rural Agents of Catalonia warning about the high risk of fire in 29 of the 32 Catalan counties, due to the forecast of strong winds blowing in the region.

“We work intensively, together with the Aragon Fire Department, to extinguish the fire between Granja d’Escarp and Mequinensa #IFFranja Strong wind is blowing in the area, with strong gusts that prevent the action of the aerial media. Time now 13 land allocations #bomberscat”, tweeted the Fire Brigade @bomberscat.