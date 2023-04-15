Huge explosion and fire at house in Liverpool

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 17:14
According to a statement from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) today Saturday, April 15, one person has been successfully rescued from the partially collapsed building, with fire spreading to other adjacent buildings, according to The Daily Star.
A huge explosion was heard before smoke was seen pouring out from a house in Arundel Avenue, Liverpool, where Merseyside emergency services responded quickly in getting to the scene.
At approximately 1.30 pm today, local residents confirmed that there was a loud explosion-like sound.
An emergency service spokesperson said, ‘MFRS received a call at 1.23 pm following a house fully involved in a fire on Arundel Avenue. We arrived at the scene at 1.30 pm.
‘Six fire engines are currently at the scene and are using aerial appliances,’ the statement continued, ‘Six firefighters using breathing apparatus were using hose reels to get the fire under control.’
Online messages from residents included one which said, ‘Horrendous explosion by mine on Arundel Avenue. It may have been a gas Liverpool and I’ll be amazed if anyone in that house survived.’
While another local reported that while they were in their back garden they heard the noise, saying it sounded like a large ‘lorry crashing’ as opposed to an explosion.
The house has been partially demolished with part of the roof missing, reports say that one person has been carried out by a rescue team.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue confirmed that the person was breathing and conscious when they were admitted into an ambulance.
Neighbouring properties were also affected as the fire began to spread further while fire crews continue to contain the conflagration.
