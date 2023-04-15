Investigation into sudden death of a teenage girl at a juvenile care centre in l’Eliana, Valencia

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 22:21

Image of SAMU061 ambulance. Credit: Twitter@SAMU061IB

An investigation has been launched after the sudden death of a teenage girl in a juvenile care centre in the Valencia town of l’Eliana.

A court in the town of Llíria in Valencia is investigating the sudden death of a 16-year-old Spanish girl in a juvenile care centre in the municipality of l’Eliana.

The teenager was reportedly discovered unresponsive yesterday, Friday 1, by staff. They immediately alerted the health authorities who deployed a medical team to the care centre run by the Generalitat.

Despite their attempts to revive her using cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres, the girl died before she could be transferred to a hospital.

Her body was subsequently moved to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Valencia, where a post-mortem examination will determine the cause of death.

In the absence of signs of violence, everything initially points to possible heart failure. However, toxicological samples have been taken, which have yet to be analysed, to rule out the consumption of any type of substance.

112 received an emergency call yesterday morning from a member of staff at the L’Eliana facility where the deceased teenager was being held, informing the operator that a young girl was in cardiorespiratory arrest. Local Police officers from l’Eliana, a Guardia Civil patrol, and a SAMU ambulance were immediately deployed to the scene.

Sources with knowledge of the incident indicated to levante-emv.com that moments before going into arrest the teenager had suffered an outbreak of aggression, for which she had to be calmed down. The Guardia Civil questioned witnesses in an attempt to establish the circumstances behind the girl’s unexpected death.

The Juzgado de Instrucción No8 of Llíria has taken charge of the investigation. There is no indication of criminality and everything points to a death by natural causes unless toxicological tests prove otherwise.