By Guest Writer • 15 April 2023 • 12:51

Mayor Ángeles Muñoz addressed the guests Credit: Lynda Woodin

A MEETING for foreign residents living in Marbella was held at The Beach House Elvira April 15 with main speaker, city mayor Ángeles Muñoz.

She announced that the council has now developed a dedicated department for foreign residents and investors, advising on public administration issues and giving advice on any issues pertaining to municipal procedures.

It is that departments’ wish to make their foreign residents “feel comfortable” and fully integrated into life in the city of Marbella and the mayor said “We realise that the administrative issues can be difficult to manage, and also there can be language difficulties”.

The registration campaign offering personalised attention to foreign residents is available to assist in making foreigners feel part of Marbella by organising events such as this for full integration into the community, advising on holidays, national days, conferences and cultural activities.

There are social networks, newsletters, and a website where all the events taking place in the region are available online and electoral colleges are set up for holding international elections.

Visitors can obtain this in person advice from the Tenencia de Alcaldia de Nueva Andalucia, Palacio de Congreso y Exposiciones, Aldolfo Suarez or the Tenencia de Alcaldia de las Chapas.

There are approximately 50,000 foreigners in the Marbella area, representing an important percentage of the city population so, this is a very useful new initiative.

At the conclusion of the mayoral address before an estimated audience of 100, Inmaculada Domecq spoke on behalf of UHY Fay and Company to advise on all tax issues involving residents, and the various ways in which to calculate wealth tax.

She explained that in this regard, Andalucia and Madrid (areas currently administered by the Partido Popular) are the most appealing Spanish areas for foreign investors.

