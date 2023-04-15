Police manhunt for murdering devil worshipper in Uxbridge

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 16:21

Credit: David Asch Shutterstock.com

A dangerous devil worshipper, who murdered his cousin, is currently at large after he escaped for the second time.

On Monday, April 10 at around 3 pm, Mosa Jamil Abid, 26, got away from his escort while they were in an Uxbridge newsagent, writes The Daily Mail, today Saturday, April 15.

According to police information he is believed to have ran eastbound along Uxbridge Road before he reportedly entered Brent Lodge Park.

At the time of his escape, he was dressed in a navy-coloured hoodie, with black trousers and blue trainers. Police are continuing to search the area along with the help of local CCTV footage.

Abid had pleaded guilty to killing Moamen Settar, his ‘only friend’, and was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order in June 2017.

The police have advised members of the public not to approach Abid because he can be very dangerous. He has continued to be under medication to help control his ongoing mental health problems.

His family issued a plea saying, ‘Mosa, if you are reading this then please do the right thing and return to hospital so you can get the care and support you need.

‘Every day that goes by and we don’t know you are safe and well is heart-breaking to us.’

On October 15, 2017, Abid went to Mr Settar’s home in Wembley north London and repeatedly stabbed him with a large knife he had taken from the kitchen.

Settar’s younger sisters heard the victim’s screams shortly before Abid left the house laughing while he hid the knife behind his back, he was discovered by police the next morning, sitting on a bench.

At Abid’s home, police found documents, evidence of devil worship and the Illuminati, including an incriminating letter addressed to Satan, in which he had vowed to commit the crime.

This latest incident is the second time he has escaped from custody. On October 10, 2019, Abid escaped from Homerton Hospital at 11.40am.

Detective Inspector Alistair Stillgoe tried to reassure the local community, ‘I understand that the longer Mosa remains missing, the more concern will grow amongst the public.

‘I want to reassure people that we are utilising all our available resources, including deploying specialist officers, to help to locate him.’