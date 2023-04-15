The neck skin ages faster than almost anywhere else in the body

By Linda Hall • 15 April 2023 • 17:16

NECK CARE: Sun is the enemy Photo credit: Pexels/Karolina Grabowski

NECK skin ages faster than almost anywhere else on the body, dermatology professor Dr Theodora Mauro said.

Poor posture, insufficient skincare, sun exposure and natural weakening and decline of the neck muscles all combine to accelerate ageing.

“Sun is your neck’s enemy,” Dr Mauro added. “Once exposed to the sun, ultraviolet A waves can reach the skin’s inner layer, damaging the cells responsible for producing collagen and elastin.

“As we grow older, the skin on the neck becomes dull, dry and less smooth,” she explained.

“It is essential to moisturise morning and night, avoiding anything alcohol-based which will only dry your skin out even more.”

