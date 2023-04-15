Threat of CIVIL WAR as violent clashes erupt in Sudan

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 15:18

The world has condemned the chaotic violence that has recently erupted in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, a country already suffering from economic breakdown and sporadic tribal violence.

Mounting tension between the government armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has now been manifested with blasts and heavy gunfire, according to Al Jazeera News today, Saturday, April 15.

The fighting started in order to gain control of Khartoum’s airport, the presidential palace, military bases, and the army chief’s residence.

Many countries rapidly called for factions to remain calm and for the violence to cease.

The UK embassy in Sudan urged British nationals to remain indoors tweeting, ‘We are closely monitoring the situation in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan where there are ongoing military clashes. We advise all British Nationals in Sudan to remain indoors and follow our travel advice for more updates.’

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State said although the situation was ‘fragile’ there was still an opportunity to complete a peaceful transition to a civilian-led government. But he also acknowledged that some, ‘may be pushing against that progress.’

The US Ambassador to Sudan, John Godfrey also tweeted that he was ‘currently sheltering in place with the Embassy team, as Sudanese throughout Khartoum and elsewhere are doing.’ He concluded by saying, ‘I urgently call on senior military leaders to stop the fighting.’

State-owned Russian news agency RIA reported their embassy as saying it was concerned by the ‘escalation of violence.’ The embassy said the atmosphere in Khartoum was tense but Russian diplomats were safe, and called for a ceasefire and urged negotiations.

Volker Perthes, the UN’s special envoy for Sudan “strongly condemned” the breakout of fighting and urged an “immediate” halt to the violence.

While Joseph Borrell, the chief of European Union foreign policy, called on all sides to immediately stop the violence and commented online that all EU staff in Sudan were safe and accounted for.