TMS Network (TMSN) defies all expectations with $4.0 Mio Presales, leaving tokens like ApeCoin (APE) and Binance Coin (BNB) to re-evaluate their strategies

By Guest Writer • 15 April 2023 • 9:30

TMS Network (TMSN) has defied expectations. Starting at $0.0047, early investors have seen an incredible 963% ROI, and the token is still in its second presale. This dramatic rise has got crypto investors excited, and has certainly had an impact on other altcoins, such as ApeCoin (APE) and Binance Coin (BNB), who are having to reevaluate their strategies.

ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) is a governance and utility token that is used within the APE Ecosystem to empower and incentivise a decentralised community building Web3 applications. The ApeCoin (APE) DAO, which is controlled by token holders, is responsible for governing the ecosystem, voting on how the fund should be used, and administering proposals agreed upon by ApeCoin (APE) holders.

One of the key features of the DAO is its open and permission-less governance process, which allows for fair decision-making among all members. Token holders have a say in how the ecosystem is developed and maintained, and can vote on proposals related to new projects, initiatives, and partnerships the ApeCoin (APE) community is interested in.

In addition, the ApeCoin (APE) token serves as a utility token within the ecosystem, providing access to certain parts of the ecosystem that are otherwise unavailable, such as exclusive games and services. And while ApeCoin (APE) will see some growth, the team should be concerned at the slow adoption.

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) was launched by the Binance exchange platform in 2017. Initially launched as an ERC-20 token, Binance Coin (BNB) later migrated to its own blockchain. It is primarily used to pay for fees on the Binance exchange platform, but can also be used as a utility token in various other applications.

One of the key features of Binance Coin (BNB) is its use as a discount mechanism for trading fees on the exchange. By using the Binance Coin (BNB) token to pay for trading fees, users can receive discounts of up to 25%.

Additionally, Binance Coin (BNB) can be used to participate in initial exchange offerings (IEOs) on the Binance Launchpad platform. Despite its popularity and utility, Binance Coin (BNB) has been facing negative attention due to controversies surrounding the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a new DeFi token, and it’s the new tokens that generally earn the highest returns in bull markets, so it should come as no surprise really. But it’s not just a new crypto, TMS Network (TMSN) is a platform that brings everything you can get on DeFi and legacy platforms under one virtual roof.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers a diverse range of asset classes to trade, including cryptocurrency, equities, forex, and CFDs. This broadens the scope of trading opportunities, allowing users to diversify their portfolios and take advantage of different market conditions that you simply can’t get on any other platform.

TMS Network (TMSN) offers staking options, allowing investors to earn a passive income by locking their tokens for a specific period. In addition, the liquidity pool feature allows users to earn a percentage of trading fees by contributing to the liquidity of the platform.

The potential for growth and profitability has already been demonstrated by the performance of TMS Network (TMSN)’s presale price, earning investors a staggering 963%. With a starting price of $0.0047, the current price of $0.05 has generated a lot of buzz among investors, leaving the ApeCoin (APE) and Binance Coin (BNB) teams with a lot of thinking to do.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido