Ukrainian forces start withdrawing from the besieged city of Bakhmut in Ukraine

By Chris King • 15 April 2023 • 17:30

Image of Ukrainian military uniform. Credit: Bumble Dee/Shutterstock.com

As Russian forces continue to advance, Ukrainian forces have finally started withdrawing from the besieged city of Bakhmut in Ukraine.

According to British military intelligence, Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from the final part of the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine that they controlled. In its daily report this Friday, April 14, on the situation in the region, the British MoD said that Russia had intensified its attack on the city located in eastern Donetsk.

“Russia has re-energised its assault on the Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut as forces of the Russian MoD and Wagner Group have improved co-operation”, read the report.

It continued: “The Ukrainian defence still holds the western districts of the town but has been subjected to particularly intense Russian artillery fire over the previous 48 hours”.

“Wagner assault groups continue to conduct the main advance through the centre of town, while Russian airborne forces (VDV) have relieved some Wagner units securing the northern and southern flanks of the operation”, the report added.

Finally, it concluded: “Ukrainian forces face significant resupply issues but have made orderly withdrawals from the positions they have been forced to concede”.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 14 April 2023. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/lSSftUlleY 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/Uwdj673FU2 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 14, 2023

Bakhmut has been the scene of intense fighting for many months with huge losses allegedly incurred by both sides. Denis Pushilin, the head of the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) claimed a few days ago that Russian forces controlled at least 75 per cent of the region. He added with caution though that the city had by no means fallen completely.

His words were echoed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the boss of Wagner PMC who said that his forces had already raised the Russian flag at the administration’s headquarters in the centre of the city.