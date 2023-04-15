Warlord Prigozhin pleads with Putin to end ’Special Operation’ in Ukraine

By John Ensor • 15 April 2023 • 14:22

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Telegram Yevgeny Prigozhin

Tough guy Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner mercenary group, has urged his boss President Putin to end the war in a bizarre online statement.

Last night Friday, April 14, so-called Putin’s Chef, Prigozhinin posted a long-winded statement in which he made a surprise call to stop the war, according to The Daily Mail.

The tone of the message seemed to acknowledge the failings within Russia’s military forces and a growing loss of enthusiasm for the war among ordinary Russian citizens.

While careful not to refer to the huge number of Russian casualties, he claimed Russia had succeeded in killing a large number of Ukrainian men and prompted others to leave the country.

The bloodthirsty leader of Wagner urged the Russian President to end hostilities immediately and announce that Russia has achieved what its ‘special military operation’, set out to do, as well as destroying ‘a large part of the active male population of Ukraine’.

He said Russia had succeeded in taking a ‘fat chunk’ of Ukraine, and that the best way forward would be to defend their existing gains.

Prigozhin cautioned that the people of Russia may look for a ‘scapegoat’ for military losses the longer the brutal war drags on.

Although he later covered himself by adding that ‘nothing threatened’ the ‘supreme power of Russia’, in an obvious reference to Vladimir Putin.

The statement read, ‘For the authorities and society as a whole, it is today necessary to put a solid full stop on the special military operation.

‘The ideal option is to announce the end of the special military operation, to inform everyone that Russia has achieved the results that it planned, and in a sense, we have actually achieved them.

‘We have ground down a huge number of fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and we can report to ourselves that the tasks of the special military operation have been completed.’

The post continued, ‘theoretically, Russia has already [made a point] by destroying a large part of the active male population of Ukraine, and by intimidating another part of it, which fled to Europe.

‘Russia cut off the Sea of Azov and a large piece of the Black Sea, seized a fat piece of Ukrainian territory and created a land corridor to the Crimea.

‘Now there is only one thing left: to firmly gain a foothold, to claw in those territories that already exist.’

‘In this case, in the [Russian] army, which for years considered itself one of the best armies in the world, decadent moods may begin at first, and then the situation degrades.’

‘This can lead to global changes in Russian society.

‘The people are already looking for someone to blame for the fact that we are not the strongest army in the world, and in this situation, they will look for “the scapegoat.”’

Prigozhin went on, ‘At the same time, nothing threatens the supreme power of Russia, since it is a symbol of national unity and resistance to the West.’

‘I summarise – the Ukrainians are ready to attack.

‘We are ready to repel the blow.

‘The best scenario for healing Russia so that it rallies together and becomes the strongest state is the offensive of the armed forces of Ukraine, in which no… negotiations will be possible.

‘And either the armed forces of Ukraine will be defeated in a fair fight, or Russia will lick its wounds, build up muscles and tear its rivals again in a fair fight.’

It is believed that Prigozhin seeks to enter the political arena and has designs on taking over the Just Russia political party.