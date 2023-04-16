Aintree horse deaths: Animal rights groups call for Grand National Festival ban

By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 7:34

Aintree horse deaths: Animal rights group calls for Grand National Festival ban. Credit: clarencealford/Pixabay.com

Animal rights campaigners want jump racing to be banned after three horses died during this year’s Aintree festival.

Envoye Special was fatally injured in Thursday’s Foxhunters’ race. The second horse to die was Dark Raven who fell at the Mersey Novice’s Hurdle on Saturday.

The third horse was Hill Sixteen who was injured during the Grand National race and was put down.

A spokesperson for the League Against Cruel Sports said: “One death is too many. Animal welfare needs to be put before gambling profits and entertainment, and steps need to be taken to end this carnage which is occurring year after year.”

Peta UK was among other animal welfare groups that described the Grand National as “one of the longest and most hazardous in the world.”

Peta made a statement which said, “Notorious fences such as the Chair, Becher’s Brook and the Canal Turn cause horrific and often fatal injuries almost every year.”

They went on to say: “Every time horses are forced to jump over these excessively high obstacles, it put tremendous pressure on their sender front legs, and they risk broken legs, necks and backs.”

Peta also said that once horses make it off the track, they still are likely to suffer. Thousands of horses are discarded like “used betting slips” every year.

A total of sixty-two horses have died at the Aintree course since the year 2000. Sixteen of those horses were competing in the Grand National.