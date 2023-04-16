Arsenal surrender two-goal lead to blow Premier League title race with Man City wide open

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 18:36
Image of West Ham's London Stadium.
Credit: Google maps - Reza B
Arsenal saw their Premier League title hopes endangered this afternoon, Sunday, April 16, after they threw away a two-goal lead against West Ham United. The Gunners dropped two vital points in the process and are now only four clear of the defending champions Manchester City.
Pep Guardiola’s side has a game in hand on the Londoners and the two challengers meet on Wednesday, April 26 at Etihad Stadium in a game crucial to both teams. Should the Blues edge that game then they could narrow the gap, or even leapfrog Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s men entertain Southampton this Friday 21 before the two top teams clash in Manchester.
In a similar fashion to last week’s match at Anfield where they surrendered a two-goal cushion to Liverpool, Arsenal were their own worst enemy. Within 10 minutes they appeared to be cruising after goals from Gabriel Jesus from close-range and a superb Martin Odegaard volley.
Gabriel was the culprit when he took Lucas Paqueta down inside the box after 33 minutes. Said Benrahma buried the subsequent penalty beyond Aaron Ramsdale to drag his side back into contention.
Bukayo Saka had the opportunity to extend the gap when Antonio handled the ball in the box. The young England star shot wide though and left the London derby delicately balanced.
Just three minutes later, Thilo Kehrer lofted a lovely ball into the path of Jarrod Bowen who smashed a volley into the Arsenal net to level the scores. This was Arsenal’s ninth consecutive game unbeaten but Arteta will surely see it as a massive blow in his attempt to land that elusive title for the Gunners.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
