BREAKING: One-mile radius shelter-in-place order issued after HUGE chemical plant fire in Brunswick, Georgia

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 0:36

One-mile radius shelter-in-place order issued after HUGE chemical plant fire in Brunswick, Georgia

A massive fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia, resulted in a one-mile radius shelter-in-place order being issued.

 

A massive fire is currently burning this evening, Saturday, April 15, at a chemical plant in the city of Brunswick on the southeast coast of Georgia. The authorities issued a shelter-in-place order at 5:30pm local time for anybody within a one-mile radius of the Pinova facility.

Firefighters from a number of brigades are at the scene battling the huge blaze accompanied by other emergency services. The plant is thought to manufacture adhesive materials and everyday food products.

A message from Glynn County authorities read: “All personnel within one-half mile of Pinova Solutions should evacuate the area immediately. All personnel in Glynn County are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

Please listen and adhere to this alert. Please be safe. Please take all precautions.
Update: Emergency Alert
Evacuation Notice is being issued for an area of one-half mile from the fire at Pinova located at:
2801 Cook St.
Brunswick, GA 31520
RED CROSS is setting up a temporary shelter at Howard Coffin
Park located at 1402 Sonny Miller
Way, Brunswick, GA 31520″

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

