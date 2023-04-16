By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 0:36

One-mile radius shelter-in-place order issued after HUGE chemical plant fire in Brunswick, Georgia

A massive fire at a chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia, resulted in a one-mile radius shelter-in-place order being issued.

A massive fire is currently burning this evening, Saturday, April 15, at a chemical plant in the city of Brunswick on the southeast coast of Georgia. The authorities issued a shelter-in-place order at 5:30pm local time for anybody within a one-mile radius of the Pinova facility.

Firefighters from a number of brigades are at the scene battling the huge blaze accompanied by other emergency services. The plant is thought to manufacture adhesive materials and everyday food products.

A message from Glynn County authorities read: “All personnel within one-half mile of Pinova Solutions should evacuate the area immediately. All personnel in Glynn County are advised to shelter in place until further notice.

Please listen and adhere to this alert. Please be safe. Please take all precautions.

Update: Emergency Alert Evacuation Notice is being issued for an area of one-half mile from the fire at Pinova located at: 2801 Cook St. Brunswick, GA 31520

RED CROSS is setting up a temporary shelter at Howard Coffin Park located at 1402 Sonny Miller Way, Brunswick, GA 31520″

❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️ Alert: Due to wind conditions – a Shelter in Place has been advised for SSI areas north of airport on SSI along with 1/2 mile radius of plant The Pinova Plant Fire has reignited. Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene. — Glynn County Georgia (@GlynnCountyGA) April 15, 2023

🚨#BREAKING: A half-mile radius Shelter-in-place has been issued following a large chemical plant fire 📌#Brunswick | #Georgia There has been a large chemical plant fire at a Pinova chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia. Emergency officials have issued a shelter-in-place order… pic.twitter.com/nCgIt4orRB — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 15, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.