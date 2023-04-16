By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 0:36
One-mile radius shelter-in-place order issued after HUGE chemical plant fire in Brunswick, Georgia
A massive fire is currently burning this evening, Saturday, April 15, at a chemical plant in the city of Brunswick on the southeast coast of Georgia. The authorities issued a shelter-in-place order at 5:30pm local time for anybody within a one-mile radius of the Pinova facility.
Firefighters from a number of brigades are at the scene battling the huge blaze accompanied by other emergency services. The plant is thought to manufacture adhesive materials and everyday food products.
A message from Glynn County authorities read: “All personnel within one-half mile of Pinova Solutions should evacuate the area immediately. All personnel in Glynn County are advised to shelter in place until further notice.
❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️
Alert:
Due to wind conditions – a Shelter in Place has been advised for SSI areas north of airport on SSI along with 1/2 mile radius of plant
The Pinova Plant Fire has reignited.
Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene.
— Glynn County Georgia (@GlynnCountyGA) April 15, 2023
❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️
Alert:
Due to wind conditions – a Shelter in Place has been advised for SSI areas north of airport on SSI along with 1/2 mile radius of plant
The Pinova Plant Fire has reignited.
Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on scene.
— Glynn County Georgia (@GlynnCountyGA) April 15, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: A half-mile radius Shelter-in-place has been issued following a large chemical plant fire
📌#Brunswick | #Georgia
There has been a large chemical plant fire at a Pinova chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia. Emergency officials have issued a shelter-in-place order… pic.twitter.com/nCgIt4orRB
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 15, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: A half-mile radius Shelter-in-place has been issued following a large chemical plant fire
📌#Brunswick | #Georgia
There has been a large chemical plant fire at a Pinova chemical plant in Brunswick, Georgia. Emergency officials have issued a shelter-in-place order… pic.twitter.com/nCgIt4orRB
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 15, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.