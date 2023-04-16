Breaking News – Police chased and spat on by angry crowd in West Midlands

By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 13:26

Breaking News - Police chased and attacked in West Midlands

Police were chased In a crackdown on illegal pop-up traders in Coventry Road, West Midlands.

As police were trying to speak t the illegal trader, crowds who had gathered for a night of community engagement during Ramadan turned on the police spitting, shoving and making pig noises. At the same time, drivers of nearby cars sounded their horns.

The crackdown was a joint operation between police officers, trading standards and the Environmental Health Licensing teams.

They were following complaints from local legal businesses that the street vendors were affecting local residents with anti-social behaviour, increased traffic, and littering. Residents complained that Ramadan had turned into “30 days of hell” on Coventry Road.

The West Midlands Police said they would visit the markets, which are held every evening, to talk to the vendors and take any necessary action.

But instead of peaceful conversation the police were shouted, shoved and sworn at by an angry crowd.

An official claimed someone in the crowd kicked him and another resident was heard to try and calm the crowds. Video footage was released of the crowd and a man shouting, “Please everyone give a little bit of respect to people here, please lads, come on.”

The operation was supposed to go on through till the early hours of the morning, but police had to withdraw to Morrison’s car park as the crowd became too unruly.