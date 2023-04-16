Derek Fox rides 8-1 favourite Corach Rambler to victory in 2023 Grand National at Aintree in Liverpool Close
BREAKING: Train carrying suspected hazardous materials derails and catches fire near Jackman, Maine

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 0:08

Train carrying suspected hazardous materials derails and catches fire near Rockwood, Maine

A train that derailed near the town of Jackman in Maine is suspected of transporting hazardous materials which are in danger of entering a nearby freshwater course.

 

A freight train that derailed and caught fire in an urban location about 15 miles east of the town of Jackman in Somerset County, Maine this afternoon, Saturday, April 15, is suspected to have been transporting hazardous materials. The authorities are said to be concerned about the train’s proximity to Moosehead Lake, which is a major source of fresh water in the state.

Multiple emergency services have been deployed to the location, including hazmat teams. Although there is no immediate danger, members of the public have been advised to steer clear of the area, as reported by CNN.

According to Michael Smith, the Director of Somerset County Emergency Management Agency, local responders were ‘on scene’, said the news outlet. A statement is expected sometime this evening from Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department and Maine Forest Service he added.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com

