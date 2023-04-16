By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 0:08
Train carrying suspected hazardous materials derails and catches fire near Rockwood, Maine
A freight train that derailed and caught fire in an urban location about 15 miles east of the town of Jackman in Somerset County, Maine this afternoon, Saturday, April 15, is suspected to have been transporting hazardous materials. The authorities are said to be concerned about the train’s proximity to Moosehead Lake, which is a major source of fresh water in the state.
Multiple emergency services have been deployed to the location, including hazmat teams. Although there is no immediate danger, members of the public have been advised to steer clear of the area, as reported by CNN.
According to Michael Smith, the Director of Somerset County Emergency Management Agency, local responders were ‘on scene’, said the news outlet. A statement is expected sometime this evening from Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department and Maine Forest Service he added.
Jackman/Rockwood –5:30pmPer OwenWGME Newsstatement by Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad regarding the train derailment and fire:"Hazardous materials being carried by the train are not involved in that fire. There are no evacuations and no threat to public safety." pic.twitter.com/tQn2ERx94N
— 🇺🇸 Lakes Region Maine Fire Rescue News (@lakeregionfire1) April 15, 2023
🚨#UPDATE Close up Ariel photo From Rockwood Train derailment with fire north of rockwood, which was carrying hazardous materials pic.twitter.com/cSGpz6YYqu
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 15, 2023
🚨#BREAKING: A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire
📌#Rockwood | #Maine
A catastrophic event has unfolded in Rockwood, Maine, as a train transporting hazardous materials has derailed and subsequently caught fire. The situation has prompted the… pic.twitter.com/fLtmJ4x9W4
— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 15, 2023
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
