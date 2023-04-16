Brexit puts paid to the UK section of the Orient Express journey which is axed after 41 years

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 2:47

Image of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Paris in 2019. Credit: Wikipedia - By patrick janicek - https://www.flickr.com/photos/marsupilami92/48263633992/, CC BY 2.0

After 41 years, the London Victoria-Folkstone section of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) journey is to be axed by Belmond as a result of Brexit.

As announced this Saturday, April 15, the London Victoria -to-Folkestone route covered by the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express (VSOE) will no longer be operational. The decision was made by Belmond, the company that currently runs the legendary luxury train that inspired an Agatha Christie novel.

Problems crossing the French bored into Calais as a consequence of Brexit were cited by Belmond. The looming introduction of a new biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) by the European Union also played a part in the company’s decision as they fear the extra red tape involved could intensify the problem.

Instead of simply getting their passport stamped, under the new system, travellers who are not a resident of the EU will have to go through facial recognition areas and provide fingerprints to enter France. It is widely believed that the new EES system will be delayed until after the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Passengers joining the continental Belmond train at Calais have always travelled in the spectacular 1929 art-deco carriages of the British Pullman service to Folkestone from London Victoria. Coaches then transported them across the Channel to France.

This part of the trip has sadly turned into a nightmare for the train operator. During the recent Easter holidays, some coach passengers had to endure waiting times of up to 14 hours in Kent at the Port of Dover. There were also delays and long queues to board Le Shuttle.

A spokesperson for Belmond said: “We’re adjusting operations in 2024 ahead of enhanced passport and border controls. We want to avoid any risk of travel disruption for our guests – delays and missing train connections – and provide the highest level of service, as seamless and relaxed as possible”.

Etias, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System is also due to be implemented at some point in the near future, although Whitehall is yet to confirm a date. This will work in a similar fashion to the American Esta scheme where travellers must submit pre-travel authorisation forms.

A fee of €7 has been spoken of for Etias, but again, has not been confirmed by the UK Government. It will involve British travellers providing the European authorities with information that is not included in their passports.

This includes the first names of parents, educational history, and any criminal convictions. The Electronic Travel Authorisation (Eta) programme will also collect similar information on European travellers entering Britain.

Mark Smith, the founder of ‘The Man in Seat 61’, the train travel site, commented: “This is not great material for cosy mystery stories. Technology has made many things easier, but the one thing that it’s made harder is crossing borders. In the old days, whatever border you were at, there was your passport, off you go. Suddenly everyone wants to take your fingerprints as if you’re a criminal”.

He added: “The British Pullman was the hors d’oeuvre – it set you up with smoked salmon and champagne on the way from London to Folkestone on the traditional boat-train route that passengers heading to the Orient Express would have used in the 1930s. Joining the continental train at Calais in time to get dressed for dinner was wonderful”.

As he pointed out, passengers can still join the VSOE in Paris by taking take the modern high-speed Eurostar from London. This is not quite the same though he lamented. “It is a great shame if that part of the experience is gone”, as reported by theguardian.com.