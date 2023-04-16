Daycare teacher in Germany forced kids to eat until they were sick

By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 11:08

Day care teacher in Germany forced kids to eat until they were sick. Credit: LRCL/Pixabay.com

A Daycare teacher in the Wurzburg district of Germany is under investigation for child cruelty.

There are a number of allegations against her, some of which include forcing children to eat until they were sick and then getting them to clean up the vomit afterwards.

The allegations have been confirmed by another teacher at the daycare centre.

Children were also said to be locked up in a dark cupboard for long periods of time.

The news came on the heels of another report of child cruelty when a video was posted in Maryland, USA showing a two and half-year-old boy tied to a chair.

In the UK four women were arrested last year at the Lemongrove Nursery in southeast London. The four nursery workers aged between eighteen and twenty-eight were arrested after an allegation of child cruelty when a two-year-old child was physically assaulted.

In December 2022 police confirmed that the investigation into the nursery was still ongoing and the four staff members arrested had been released on bail.

However, although the allegations claimed that a two-year-old child was physically assaulted there were apparently no physical injuries to the child.

Two other members of staff were interviewed voluntarily.

The Lemongrove Nursery has now been closed.