DGT announces a special speed control and awareness campaign on the roads of Spain

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 16:29

Image of Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil.

A special speed control and awareness campaign will be conducted on the Spanish road network between April 17 and 23 by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

As announced by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) today, Sunday, April 16, a special control and awareness campaign will take place on the Spanish road network. This latest campaign is scheduled to run from Monday, April 17 to Sunday 23 and will focus on the use of excessive and inappropriate speed by motorists.

According to the DGT, these are the most common infractions among drivers and the ones that subsequently generate the greatest number of sanctions, as reported by lasprovincias.es this Sunday, April 16.

In fact, two out of three sanctions on interurban roads are directly related to excessive speed, which is also a risk factor present in almost 20 per cent of accidents with victims the entity added.

The DGT explained that during those days in April, officers from the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Group: “will increase surveillance of vehicles, checking that drivers comply with the established speed limits”.

Penalties for speeding can be between €100 and €600 and in many cases entail the loss of between 2 and 6 points from the offender’s driving licence.

The law states that it is: “a crime to drive with an excess speed of more than the established 60 km/h on urban roads and 80 km/h on interurban roads”.

It continues: “In the sections of highways and interurban highways accessing cities where limits of less than 100 km/h have been established, speeding will be sanctioned with the economic fine corresponding to the sanctions table. The rest of the administrative and criminal effects will only occur when they exceed 100 km/h and in the terms established for this limit”.