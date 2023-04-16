DGT announces a special speed control and awareness campaign on the roads of Spain

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 16:29
Image of Guardia Civil traffic officer.
Credit: Guardia Civil.
As announced by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) today, Sunday, April 16, a special control and awareness campaign will take place on the Spanish road network. This latest campaign is scheduled to run from Monday, April 17 to Sunday 23 and will focus on the use of excessive and inappropriate speed by motorists.
According to the DGT, these are the most common infractions among drivers and the ones that subsequently generate the greatest number of sanctions, as reported by lasprovincias.es this Sunday, April 16.
In fact, two out of three sanctions on interurban roads are directly related to excessive speed, which is also a risk factor present in almost 20 per cent of accidents with victims the entity added.
Penalties for speeding can be between €100 and €600 and in many cases entail the loss of between 2 and 6 points from the offender’s driving licence.
The law states that it is: “a crime to drive with an excess speed of more than the established 60 km/h on urban roads and 80 km/h on interurban roads”.
It continues: “In the sections of highways and interurban highways accessing cities where limits of less than 100 km/h have been established, speeding will be sanctioned with the economic fine corresponding to the sanctions table. The rest of the administrative and criminal effects will only occur when they exceed 100 km/h and in the terms established for this limit”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.