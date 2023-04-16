By Guest Writer • 16 April 2023 • 9:30

Ethereum’s (ETH) Shanghai and Capella upgrades are the talk of the town in crypto land right now, but there is still a lot of uncertainty around this vital point in crypto’s history.

TMS Network (TMSN) is in the second phase of its token presale. It has already raised more than $4.0 million, which has Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Binance (BNB) holders wondering if they should move into TMS Network (TMSN) for safety in 2023.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on top of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain, which is the world’s most preferred platform for decentralized finance (DeFi).

With TMS Network (TMSN), the developers behind the project are attempting to solve many of the pain points seen in other innovative DEXs that already exist and some of the more traditional, centralized exchanges.

One problem with many existing exchanges today is that they do not offer the ability to trade between various asset classes. If you’re on a DEX that isn’t TMS Network (TMSN), you’re limited to the U.S. dollar regarding forex trading, and the market for traditional equities is nonexistent.

With TMS Network (TMSN), the idea is to create a DEX that provides traders access to cryptocurrency, forex, equities, and contracts-for-difference in one interface.

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the market, but it has struggled to maintain its relevance in recent years. The coin has faced several challenges, such as low adoption, high competition, and lack of innovation.

Litecoin (LTC) faces some risks that may hinder its growth potential. One of these risks is the high correlation with Bitcoin (BTC), which means that Litecoin (LTC) tends to follow Bitcoin (BTC) price movements.

This reduces Litecoin’s (LTC) ability to differentiate itself from other cryptocurrencies and attract new investors. Moreover, Litecoin (LTC) may face regulatory uncertainty, as some governments may impose restrictions or bans on privacy-enhancing technologies like MimbleWimble.

Litecoin (LTC) has some challenges to overcome this year. The coin’s fate may depend on how well it can leverage its strengths and address its weaknesses in the competitive and dynamic crypto space, but its relevance is continuing to decline as other coins provide higher levels of innovation.

Binance (BNB)

A new report by CipherTrace reveals that Binance (BNB) was the most targeted blockchain for rug pull scams in the first quarter of 2023. Rug pull scams are a type of fraud where the developers of a DeFi project abandon the project and run away with the investors’ funds.

According to the report, Binance (BNB) accounted for 63% of the total value lost to rug pull scams in Q1 2023, amounting to $1.2 billion. Ethereum (ETH) came second with 12% ($240 million), followed by Solana (SOL) with 10% ($200 million).

The report attributes the high rate of rug pull scams on Binance (BNB) to its low barriers to entry, high transaction speed, and low fees, which attract legitimate and fraudulent projects. The report also noted that Binance (BNB) had a higher concentration of anonymous and unaudited projects than other blockchains, making it harder for investors to verify their legitimacy.

While projects like Binance (BNB) have focused on creating useful tools for developers to build decentralized applications, all projects are not created equal. Base layer chains like Binance (BNB) are susceptible to the developers who build on them, and it’s clear they don’t have the best interest of the average crypto user in mind all the time.

While Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC) are facing trouble in a crypto market that has been mostly bullish, it’s clear it has been TMS Network’s (TMSN) time to shine with the success of their token presale. As an exchange, TMS Network (TMSN) can also benefit from the volatility in other coins.

Conclusion

The crypto industry is constantly changing and evolving, and new protocols and ideas are being tested at a rapid pace. For investors to protect themselves from scams and fraud, it’s important to stay informed about the latest news. As seen with Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC), there are real risks that investors need to be aware of.

On the other hand, TMS Network (TMSN) has been able to capitalize on the growth in DeFi and provide traders access to a wide range of markets from one platform. As more users flock towards DeFi, it will be interesting to see how TMS Network (TMSN) continues to compete with the industry’s top players like Binance (BNB) and Litecoin (LTC).

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido