Five youths stabbed, two seriously, while attempting to defend a boy being attacked in Malaga

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 17:07

Image of a Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

While attempting to defend a boy who was allegedly being attacked in Malaga, five youths were stabbed, with two admitted to an ICU.

Five young people suffered stab wounds during a fight that broke out early this morning, Sunday, April 16, in the vicinity of a nightclub in La Malagueta, next to the bullring in the city of Malaga. As a result, they were all hospitalised.

Two of the five victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hospital Clínico de Málaga with multiple injuries. They also suffered bruising in the confrontation.

According to an account of the incident given to Malaga Hoy by Fernando Llanes, the owner of a nightclub located next to where the events took place, the brawl began when several young Latin Americans observed a group of four Spaniards beating a boy, who for the moment has not been identified.

When they attempted to defend the boy, one of the alleged aggressors pulled out a knife and allegedly injured the individuals who had tried to mediate. “There was no unfinished business between them”, explained the owner of the premises.

The alleged perpetrators then fled, at which point the victims went to the nearby club to ask the security guards for help. “One of the bouncers was in the military in his country and the other was a policeman. They both know first aid. Between the two of them, they contained the wounds of the two most seriously injured”, Llanes continued.

According to the owner, the role of the waiters was also key. They were the ones who took the injured to the bathroom to treat them. With the use of several T-shirts, they managed to “put pressure” on the stab wounds until an ambulance arrived – “which took too long” – and transferred them to two hospitals.

Mr Llanes stressed that: “There was no friction inside. Unfortunately, we don’t know if the knife they used was with them when they entered or if they had it in a car and went to get it when they confronted each other, but before that, absolutely nothing happened. There was no unfinished business between them because they had not even crossed paths”, he emphasised.

He assured that the alleged aggressors, who were “between 18 and 20 years old”, had come to the nightclub for the first time. Shortly before the brawl, they had been in a private room. He stressed that the security officers “are forbidden to raise their hands” to any customer, but they do restrict entry to those who provoke any incident.

A tip-off at 5.20am alerted the 112 Andalucia health emergency service that several people had been stabbed. They immediately deployed medical staff from the 061 services along with patrols from the Local and National Police. On arrival, they notified the coordination centre that at least four people had suffered stab wounds.

Three of the victims, aged 19 and 21 and a third whose age has not been specified, were taken by ambulance to the Regional Hospital of Malaga. Another two young men, one aged 18 with a wound to the thorax, and another aged 20, were admitted to the Clinic. The latter two are in the ICU awaiting further treatment.

The National Police confirmed to Malaga Hoy that an investigation was underway to clarify what happened and that, for the moment, no arrests had been made.