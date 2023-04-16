Forest fire declared in the Montgo mountain region between Denia and Javea in Alicante province

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 19:06
Image of Montgo mountain in Alicante province.
Credit: Google maps - Ian T. Hall
A forest fire was declared at around 4pm this afternoon, Sunday, April 16, in the area of the Montgo mountain on the border between the municipalities of Denia and Javea, near Jesús Pobre in Alicante province. Firefighters were immediately deployed to the location and are currently battling to extinguish the flames.
According to sources from Denia’s Department of Public Safety, the Generalitat authorities dispatched five aerial resources due to the difficult terrain that the fire is burning in.
🔥 El Centre de Coordinació d'Emergències de la @generalitat rep avís per un incendi forestal en Dénia, en el Montgó. Mitjans mobilitzats:
➡️2 dotacions de @BomberosDipuALC ➡️2 unitats terrestres i 2 helitransportades de @GVAbforestals➡️5 mitjans aeris➡️2 autobombes➡️1 agent…
— Emergències 112CV (@GVA112) April 16, 2023
At least 500 hectares are reported to have been affected so far. However, the Provincial Fire Consortium said it was possible that this total could be higher as it is a difficult access point.
Two different outbreaks were spotted in the same area initially which led to the urgent deployment of the firefighting teams. “A column of white smoke can be seen from different points, it seems to be in a mountain area”, they indicated.
Specifically involved in the area are a command unit headquarters, two heavy forestry pumps, one sergeant, two corporals, six firefighters plus five units of forest firefighters. The aerial resources include three helicopters and two firefighting aircraft, as reported by levante-emv.com.
