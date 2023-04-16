By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 11:40
Italian Football star taken to hospital in Italy.
Credit: Riccardo De Luca - Update/Shutterstock.com
Ciro Immobile the Italian football star was with his two daughters driving his Landrover SUV in Rome when it was in collision with a tram this morning.
Although he and his daughters are said to be uninjured, they were taken to hospital to be checked over.
Immobile told AGTW news who was at the scene of the accident that “The tram ran a red light. Luckily, I’m fine, my arm just hurts a little.”
Ciro Immobile has three children, two daughters and a son. He is married to their mother, Jessica Melena.
Police are now said to be investigating the accident.
Footballer Immobile has played for Italy fifty-five times and was part of the action at the team’s Euro 2020 win over England. He is currently captain of the Serie A side.
In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, he spoke about his wife and family saying “We have three children and I always get home after them. For me, it’s the five minutes at the end of the day.”
He went on to say “Three kids? We agreed on that right away. We have some financial stability and a lot of love to give. Why shouldn’t we have them?”
