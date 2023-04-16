Janice Dickinson forced to quit I’m a celebrity in South Africa

By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 10:46

Janice Dickenson has been rushed to the hospital from the I’m a celebrity camp with head injuries.

Reports say the I’m A Celebrity star tripped over a cable in South Africa’s Kruger National Park, in the dark last night and as a result she fell and hit her head.

A source spoke to the Sun newspaper saying: “It was terrifying. Everyone was woken up by a sickening thud. A few of the campmates ran towards the noise and found Janice face down. She seemed to be semi-conscious on the ground.”

They went on to say “Blood was gushing from her head and she was covered in dirt and dust. A crowd formed and one of the campmates had to ask everyone to stand back to give her space to breathe.

the injuries were severe enough that she had to be taken to hospital by ambulance. The on-set medics were very good, but this needed her going to a fully equipped hospital.”

Sources said she has a fractured skull, a black eye, bruised cheeks, a split lip and fractures to her hands.

As a result of her injuries former supermodel Janice, 68, has been forced to quit the show in South Africa.