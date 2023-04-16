By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 9:31

Public Image to tour UK in September. Credit: DFP Photographic/Shutterstock.uk

Public Image has announced the release of their first album in eight years and a forthcoming UK tour.

The band, which is fronted by Sex Pistols former member, John Lydon have named the album “End of the World” It is due for release on August 11- The album is dedicated to John Lyndon’s late wife, Nora Forster, who died at the beginning of April. The closing track called “Hawaii” is a love letter to Nora.

The song was used in the band’s bid for the Eurovision Song Contest. They wanted to represent Ireland at this year’s show, but they were beaten by the Dublin band “Wild Youth.”

In a press release, John Lydon said: “Nora loved the album; she wouldn’t have wanted us to postpone it or change any of our plans.

Previously he spoke about the song Hawaii saying, “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough ties on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.”

The opening track of the album has been released to coincide with the band’s announcement. The song is called “Penge” and Lydon described it as “something of a medieval Viking epic.”

The UK tour will start in Swansea on the 11 September and finish at the 02 Forum Kentish Town on the 30 September. Other locations include Brighton, Aberdeen, Manchester, and Coventry.