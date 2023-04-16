Thugs attack 20 year old cyclist at Birmingham beauty spot

By Julia Cameron • 16 April 2023 • 14:22

Thugs attack cyclist at Birmingham beauty spot Credit: Pexels/Pixabay.com

A 20-year-old man has been attacked by a masked gang whilst riding his bike through a popular Birmingham beauty spot.

The young rider was hit around the face, hands, and arm with a metal bar before making off with the bike.

The attack took place in Sutton Park’s Blackroot Pool on Thursday, April 13. At first, he resisted attempts to have the bicycle taken from him and tried to run away with the intention of throwing the bike into the lake.

But as he ran, the gang caught up with him and stole the bike while also threatening to stab him.

The young victim was taken to Good Hope Hospital to be treated. He has put out an appeal for the return of his Vitus bike which is worth around £2,000. He had saved up to pay for the bike himself and had only been in possession of it for two days.

The rider’s mum, who didn’t want to be named said “My son went for a ride in Sutton Park on Thursday. He was riding near Blackroot Pool and around six to eight young men aged around 18 on electric scooters or motorbikes threatened him and wearing balaclavas.”

She went on to say:

“My son is 20 years old and only had the bike for two days. He saw the group and they grabbed hold of him as he went by. They threatened to stab him, and he said, “You’re going to stab me over a bike?” He then pushed them off and they were wrestling with him.”

She added “One got a metal bar from a bag and hit him across the face. When they hit him, he gave them his bike. His face was a mess, his nose was bleeding, and his fingers were broken.”

West Midlands Police have confirmed that four teenagers have been arrested.