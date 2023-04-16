By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 13:01

Torrevieja’s Cat Sterilisation Campaign has already surpassed 200 castrations. Image: SerPhoto / Shutterstock.com

The total cost of the Cat Sterilisation Campaign amounts to €53.949,15 which will be financed entirely by the City Council of Torrevieja.

The Council hope to achieve 1200 castrations per year.

Since February 21, the Department of Animal Protection of the City of Torrevieja has been developing a Campaign for the Sterilisation of Feral Cats.

The campaign aims to control cat colonies and, at the same time, avoid collateral damage that may be generated in the natural and urban biodiversity. The damage has been mainly caused by existing colonies in the periphery and within the Natural Park of the lagoons of La Mata and Torrevieja and in the Municipal Natural Park Molino del Agua.

The councillor for Animal Protection, Concha Sala, highlighted the importance of the campaign and stressed that initially the contract provided for the castration of 350 cats, managing to increase the contract by 837 castrations.

The figure may rise to 1,187 castrations per year, indicating that the aim is to achieve a statistic that is close to a certain control of feral colonies in the municipality.