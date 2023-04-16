By Anna Ellis • 16 April 2023 • 13:01
Torrevieja’s Cat Sterilisation Campaign has already surpassed 200 castrations. Image: SerPhoto / Shutterstock.com
The Council hope to achieve 1200 castrations per year.
Since February 21, the Department of Animal Protection of the City of Torrevieja has been developing a Campaign for the Sterilisation of Feral Cats.
The campaign aims to control cat colonies and, at the same time, avoid collateral damage that may be generated in the natural and urban biodiversity. The damage has been mainly caused by existing colonies in the periphery and within the Natural Park of the lagoons of La Mata and Torrevieja and in the Municipal Natural Park Molino del Agua.
The councillor for Animal Protection, Concha Sala, highlighted the importance of the campaign and stressed that initially the contract provided for the castration of 350 cats, managing to increase the contract by 837 castrations.
The figure may rise to 1,187 castrations per year, indicating that the aim is to achieve a statistic that is close to a certain control of feral colonies in the municipality.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.