Wagner PMC boss Prigozhin releases large group of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war for Easter

By Chris King • 16 April 2023 • 19:40

Image of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war being released. Credit: Telegram Concorde Press Agency

A large group of Ukrainian prisoners-of-war has been released for Easter on the orders of Wagner PMC boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.

To celebrate the occasion of Easter, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner PMC instructed that a large group of prisoners of war should be immediately released and transferred to the Ukrainian side in time to celebrate the Christian holiday.



The chief of the mercenary army made his gesture in a video posted this Sunday, April 16 on the Telegram channel of his Concorde press service.

“Prepare everyone, let them feed and drink, and check the wounded for the doctors to examine them. It is necessary to do this so that they go to the territory before lunch”, detailed Prigozhin. Easter is the main Orthodox Christian holiday in Russia, and in 2023 it is celebrated today.



The video also showed footage of one of the Wagner PMC fighters announcing the order to transfer the prisoners of war to the Ukrainian side before Easter. As a result, dozens of prisoners of war from the Armed Forces of Ukraine were sent across to the territory of Ukraine.



In video footage posted yesterday, Saturday 15, on Prigozhin’s Concorde Telegram channel, the mercenary boss can be seen assisting refugees in the besieged city of Bakhmut. It was reported on Friday 14 that Ukrainian forces had started to withdraw from the city which is believed to now be 75 per cent under the control of the Russian military.

Fierce fighting has raged in the region for many months with huge losses said to have been incurred by both sides. Wagner PMC recently claimed to have raised the Russian flag alongside its own at the headquarters of the city’s administration located in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).