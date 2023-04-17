By Julia Cameron • 17 April 2023 • 7:36

Aintree Protestors blamed for horse’s death. Credit: Pixabay.com

Sandy Thomson the trainer of the tragic horse Hill Sixteen, who died competing in the Grand National blames Protestors for the death.

The horse fell at the first fence and was put down after suffering from a broken neck.

Mr Thomson blamed “ignorant” protestors, who delayed the race and tried to enter the racecourse to attach themselves to the fences and railings around the course.

He said the protestors made Hill Sixteen “hyper” and said, “He just hadn’t taken off at the first fence; he’s got so bloody hyper because of the carry-on.”

Thomson who was talking to the Racing Post said he tried to calm the horse by washing him off but to no avail.

“Unfortunately,”, he went on to say “it’s a statistic we’re all trying to avoid. He’s jumped around here twice and never had a bother. I don’t know when he last fell.”

“I know how ignorant these people are and they haven’t a bloody clue. They just cause more problems than they ever solve.”

But the Animal Rights campaign group, Animal Rising said they did what they did at the Grand National “to prevent exactly that from happening.”

They went on to say “Firstly, we want to offer our deepest condolences to anyone connected to Hill Sixteen or who has been impacted by their death”

“Horse deaths and injuries are an unavoidable consequence of the way we use animals for sport, not dissimilar to the way we cause billions of animal deaths in our food system.”

“The only way to prevent more harm from coming to these beautiful creatures is by completely re-evaluating our connection to them and finding ways of loving them that doesn’t put them in harm’s way.”

They finished by saying “We’d welcome dialogue with Sandy Thomson or Jimmy Fyffe about how to move forwards together and really transform our relationship to horses, and, indeed to all animals and nature.

More than 118 animal rights protesters were arrested on Saturday, 42 were released without charge, but more than 60 remain in custody.