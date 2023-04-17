Hold your horses: ARCH Spring Fest to raise vital funds in Alhaurín

By Betty Henderson • 17 April 2023 • 17:30
The charity rehabilitates abused and neglected horses.
Photo credit: ARCH (via Facebook)
This charity event is a hub of excitement with so many things to see and do. The dog show is a highlight of the event, featuring unique and entertaining categories for all guests! This year’s show won’t be about “the best big/little dog” but rather showcasing the talents of each furry friend, which is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face.
The artisan market is another attraction that for shopping lovers. The market will be filled with unique and exclusive finds that aren’t available anywhere else. Whether guests are shopping for a gift or for themselves, there’s something for everyone at the market.
The ARCH Spring Fest is also a great opportunity to meet some of the most adorable rescue horses, ponies, and donkeys that have been saved from neglect and abuse. Guests will get to see firsthand how these amazing animals have been rehabilitated and brought back to health, ready for a new home and a new lease on life.
There will also be a great selection of delicious food and drink that will be available. From tasty treats to fresh beverages, guests will get to refresh while enjoying the warm summer weather.
There will also be live music with presenter DJ Lee Jay spinning the tunes all day long. So whether guests want to dance, sing along, or just relax and enjoy the music, there’s something for everyone.
The ARCH Spring Fest will take place at the charity’s headquarters located at Hacienda Moreno, Vina Borrego, behind Venta Miralmonte on the A404 between Alhaurin El Grande and Coin.
All the proceeds will go to the charity to help them in their mission of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming neglected and abandoned equines.
